19-year-old man indicted on felony charge after death of Kent State student in hit-skip in August

A 19-year-old man has been indicted on charges after killing a 22-year-old Kent State student who was riding an electric scooter in a hit-skip accident in August, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The man was indicted on one count of Failure to Stop After Accident, a third-degree felony.

"Through leads developed from evidence collected on scene, search warrants and public assistance, the vehicle and the driver involved were located," the release said.

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2022, on County Road 148 near State Route 261 in Franklin Township in Portage County.

The car involved in the crash was a 2008 Dodge Charger that was traveling eastbound when it struck Colin Vinh Pho from Ashtabula.

