1 PM: Akron police provide update on Ethan Liming's death

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the death of Ethan Liming, a 17-year-old senior at Firestone Community Learning Center who was savagely beaten to death last week near the I PROMISE School.

Police will hold a question and answer session with reporters to discuss details of the case.

On June 2, at approximately 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a call about a fight in the parking lot of the I PROMISE School in the 400 block of West Market Street.

Both police and EMS arrived within minutes of receiving the call about a fight at the courts. The victim, later identified as Liming, was found unresponsive with severe injuries. He was pronounced dead at 11:05 p.m.

According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates Ethan was with a group of friends who pulled into the school parking lot. After arriving, Ethan and his friends arrived at the basketball courts and were participating in some sort of horseplay, which may have triggered a response from another group of three males who were already on the property playing basketball, prompting a fight, police said.

Police said Liming's injuries "would suggest that there was a prolonged, intentional intent to assault him."

Liming's parents said their son was a good person who loved helping others, and that he did not deserve to be beaten to death. You can hear more from his parents in the video below.

News 5 spoke with the teen's father, Bill Liming, Wednesday about the case. He is hoping someone comes forward with information police can use to find their son's killer.

"I mean, we just know that somebody knows something. We just want accurate information to be out there about my child. And just so that my son's name won't disappear. The reason why I'm doing these interviews is so that you guys will keep paying attention. So, I just want people to pay attention. To somebody to come forward and have some courage and have some character, some conscience and help our family." Liming said.

Liming said one of the things he hopes police address are some things being said about his son. He also applauded police efforts in the case so far.

"The police have been very good. The detectives have been very kind to me, to my family. And they're doing the best they can. They need the community's help, though, because there's a lot of cruel and inaccurate information being spoken about my child. And I think they're going to address some of those things today," he said.

Police are expected to give some context and clarification about their previous statement's regarding the use of "horseplay" and what happened prior to the assault and the possible use of an "Orbeez gun" in the events leading up to the teen's death.

An Orbeez gun is a toy that shoots water beads up to a few dozen feet away.

"People have a misconception about what those are. They're these little tiny balls that you put in water, and they absorb water. And when you shoot, it's kind of like getting shot by a rubber band gun. It's a toy that you can buy in a toy store, and it puts a little wet spot on your shirt. Apparently, two of his friends were running around the parking lot, just goofing around being teenagers. And perhaps that initiated the altercation. My son should not be murdered and brutally murdered and beaten to death because of a toy," Liming said. "It makes me sick. It makes me sick. To know that my son's life was lost because of that."

Liming said he's not sure if his son was also shooting the toy water gun.

"Whether he was or not, you don't lose your life over a toy gun. And if somebody thought it was a real gun, they wouldn't be alive today. If it was a real gun, they would have been shot. It wasn't a real gun. It was a toy. It was teenagers being teenagers," he said.

Ethan Liming's family wants answers about how something so horrible could happen to their son.

"We miss our child. We would do anything we could possibly do to turn the clock back and have him in my arms again. And to see his face again, but they robbed me of even that ability. And they destroyed my child's face and his head. And people think that he deserved—people keep saying, 'Oh, you do these things and you deserve you get what you deserve.' I don't think anybody's child would ever deserve what happened to him. Nobody's child would deserve, what they did to my child," Liming said.

