2 Akron school buildings closed Friday due to water main break

Two Akron school buildings will be closed on Friday after an early morning water main break impacted both facilities.

Akron Public Schools said that the water main break is causing significant water pressure issues and impacting services in The Firestone Community Learning Center and Litchfield Community Learning Center.

All classes and after-school activities are canceled at both buildings.

The district also said it will reach out to families regarding the status of the schools for Monday.

The district asks parents to monitor APS's website and social media channels for updates.