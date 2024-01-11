2 arrested at Shaker Heights High School earlier this week

Two individuals were arrested at Shaker Heights High School Tuesday after a fight, Principal Eric Juli said in a news release sent to News 5 on Thursday.

The school was put on a "Stay Put" Tuesday that included the involvement of security personnel.

The two arrested were not students at the high school and gained access through a door after searching the perimeter with two students, Juli said.

“Violence in our school will not be tolerated, and there will be consequences for anyone who participates in such behavior,” Juli said in the release. “High School and District personnel, as well as the SHPD, are reviewing the school’s security protocols.”

Juli said the two were stopped by security monitors and arrested by Shaker Heights Police.