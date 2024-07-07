2 Brooklyn boys use lemonade stand to raise money for fallen CPD Officer Jamieson Ritter's family

It's called Gideon and Josiah's Lemonade Stand For Heroes. It's a passion project for two young boys who live in Brooklyn. Right now, they are raising money for fallen Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter's family.

The boys had a big day Saturday, with dozens of law enforcement members and residents from all over the area stopping by to grab some refreshments.

You can visit the lemonade stand Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. CLICK HERE for more information.

Ritter was shot and killed in the line of duty on the Fourth of July while looking for a man wanted out of Garfield Heights for felonious assault.

RELATED: Cleveland police officer shot and killed overnight; suspect in custody

The suspect is behind bars, being held on a $5 million bond.

Suspect in Cleveland police officer's fatal shooting arraigned, held on $5 million bond

RELATED: Suspect in Cleveland police officer's fatal shooting arraigned, held on $5 million bond