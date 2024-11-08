2 Canton officers pleaded not guilty in Frank Tyson case: not in court for the second time this week

CANTON, Ohio — Two Canton police officers charged in the death of Frank Tyson pleaded not guilty today, but not in person.

For a second time this week, the officers did not physically show up in court.

“It’s tough to explain to a family that the persons who are alleged to have killed your loved one don’t have to do what appears to be the things that everybody else has to do, that’s been tough,” Tyson family attorney, Bobby DiCello said.

Tyson died in April during an arrest that was captured on police body camera.

Judges have the discretion on how things play out in court.

In this case, the officers' attorneys filed paperwork waiving their client’s appearances and gave written not-guilty pleas.

DiCello huddled with Tyson’s family after today’s arraignment.

Officers Beau Schoenegge and Camden Burch are out on bond. The two were indicted by a grand jury last week on reckless homicide charges.

Canton police body camera video shows the officers finding a wrecked car and damaged power pole before crossing paths with Tyson inside a veterans hall.

Tyson is heard yelling for them to call the sheriff’s office before he was taken to the floor face down.

DiCello says Burch put his knee on Tyson’s back as he was being handcuffed.

In the video, you can hear Tyson repeatedly tell officers he can’t breathe before he died.

Today, DiCello said it was up to the judge whether the two officers appeared in person, and he has been trying to explain the court process to the family as best he can.

“They respect the court process and the judge’s power to make these decisions however they are concerned that it appears as far as the officers are concerned that they’re getting some special treatment. Now who is that treatment from? I’m not saying it’s from the judge per say but what I am saying is that the family thinks and sees this that way,” DiCello said.

On Monday, several dozen Canton officers went to court for the officers' bond hearing in support of the defendants.

2 Canton officers indicted in Frank Tyson's death post $25,000 bond

Many of the officers sat behind the Tyson family or in an overflow room.

Schoenegge and Burch have another court date set for later this month.