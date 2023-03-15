2 charged with involuntary manslaughter after 7-year-old boy fatally shoots himself

Authorities have charged two people in connection with a 7-year-old boy who died over the weekend from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to a warrant filed in Cleveland Municipal Court, Bryan Irby, 28 and Chartika Mock, 27, have both been charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony.

The shooting happened on March 11 in the 3100 block of West 30th St., Cleveland.

Court records state the child "became in possession of a firearm and shot himself while in the care" of the two defendants.

Authorities haven't provided any additional details surrounding the shooting or who the two defendants are in relation to the child.

While a warrant has been filed for their arrests, Irby and Mock are not currently in police custody, authorities confirmed to News 5.

