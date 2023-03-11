Watch Now
7-year-old boy taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with gunshot wound to the head

Andrew Benesh, News 5
Posted at 3:44 PM, Mar 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-11 15:45:46-05

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a 7-year-old boy at MetroHealth Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his head Saturday afternoon.

According to police, at around 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of W. 30th Street and to MetroHealth Medical Center after receiving a call that the child had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital via private vehicle and his condition is unknown.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

