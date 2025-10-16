2 children walking through parking lot hit by car in Newbury Township

Two children were injured Thursday morning when they were hit by a car while walking through a parking lot in Geauga County.
According to the Geauga County Sheriff's Office, a distracted driver struck the two kids, ages 12 and 13, in the parking lot of a community center near View and Elm drives in Newbury Township.
One child was Lifeflighted for their injuries, the other was taken to a nearby hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.
It's unclear if the driver will face charges at this time.
No further information has been released.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.