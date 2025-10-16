Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 children walking through parking lot hit by car in Newbury Township

News 5 Cleveland
The parking lot where two kids were hit by a car in Newbury Township.
Two children were injured Thursday morning when they were hit by a car while walking through a parking lot in Geauga County.

According to the Geauga County Sheriff's Office, a distracted driver struck the two kids, ages 12 and 13, in the parking lot of a community center near View and Elm drives in Newbury Township.

One child was Lifeflighted for their injuries, the other was taken to a nearby hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

It's unclear if the driver will face charges at this time.

No further information has been released.

