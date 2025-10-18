2 dead, 2 injured after overnight shooting at gas station in Cleveland's Slavic Village

CLEVELAND — Two men are dead, and two men were injured after a shooting took place at a Sunoco gas station in Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

At around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to the Sunoco Gas Station after they received multiple ShotSpotter alerts for gunshots in the 7000 block of Fleet Avenue, police said.

Once officers arrived, they found four men wounded from gunshots. A 37-year-old man and a 46-year-old man were pronounced dead on the scene. A 31-year-old and a 34-year-old man were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries, Cleveland Police said.

According to the department, preliminary information revealed that an altercation had happened between several people at the location before the shooting. Detectives recovered two guns and are actively looking over evidence to find out the cause leading up to the incident.

Up to 43 evidence markers were present, and shell casings were scattered all over the parking lot. A shot-up car was also at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit.