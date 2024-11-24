Watch Now
2 dead after shooting in Shaker Heights Sunday morning

Two men are dead after a shooting in Shaker Heights early Sunday morning, according to the Shaker Heights Police Department.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 17000 block of Shaker Boulevard for a report of multiple shots fired, police said.

Upon arrival, they located two men deceased with gunshot wounds outside of a residence, police said. Officers detained several individuals attempting to leave the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Shaker Heights police at 216-491-1277 or 216-491-1220.

