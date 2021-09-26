2 dead in separate shootings in Cleveland Saturday evening

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating two separate shootings that left two men dead on Saturday.

Around 5 p.m., police said that a 19-year-old was shot multiple times in the 2700 block of East 117th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An hour later, a 20-year-old man was shot and killed outside Gunning Recreation Center in the 16700 block of Puritas Avenue, police said.

This is the second shooting to happen near a recreation center in a week in Cleveland. A 12-year-old boy was shot outside the Portland-Outhwaite Recreation Center near East 46th Street and Outhwaite Avenue on Sept. 19.

The victims' names haven't been released.

No arrests have been made. The shootings remain under investigation.

