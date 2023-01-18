2 former East Cleveland Police officers charged with bribery pleading guilty

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two former East Cleveland Police officers pleaded guilty Wednesday in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for accepting bribes back in 2018.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office, 53-year-old Von Harris and 29-year-old Demarkco Johnson provided a falsified police report to an individual in exchange for two payments of $200 outside of the police department on June 13, 2018.

On June 20, 2018, Harris and Johnson did it again outside of a gas station near Shaw and Euclid Avenue, authorities said.

The duo returned to that gas station on July 24, 2018, to give a person a falsified police report in exchange for two cash payments of $500.

According to an FBI investigation, the person planned to file an insurance claim worth over $10,000 with the falsified police reports, authorities said.

Both former officers pleaded guilty to one count of bribery.

They are due back in court on Feb. 21 for sentencing.

