2 garages catch fire from downed wires in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio — The Euclid Fire Department responded to a neighborhood in Euclid after two garages caught fire during severe storms on Sunday afternoon.

According to the department, two detached garages went up in flames after they came into contact with downed wires.

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No injuries were reported.

There was structural damage, with one of the garages being a total loss. And although the house's sides melted, there was no significant loss of property.

The department said it was responding to 10 calls about downed wires due to the storm, but the specific one caught fire.