2 in critical condition after fire destroys Cleveland apartment

CLEVELAND — Following an overnight apartment fire in Cleveland's Hough neighborhood, Cleveland EMS confirms two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Our Overnight News Tracker captured smoke pouring from the Kenmore Commons Apartments.

The fire was so intense it melted the siding off the building. Neighbors and loved ones said they were in bed when they started smelling smoke around 3 a.m. Thursday. Cleveland Fire rushed to the burning property along Wade Park Avenue and began rescue and recovery efforts.

They sprayed down the inside and outside in an attempt to contain the intense flames. Smoke filled the entire area, making it challenging to breathe and see. Emergency responders rescued two people from the location and transported them to MetroHealth Medical Center for further treatment. The damage to the property is extensive, and residents are now working to salvage what they can.

Fire officials are actively investigating and trying to figure out what caused the fire. Stay with News 5 and watch Good Morning Cleveland for the breaking developments.