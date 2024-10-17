2 indicted for fatal shooting of USPS mail carrier in Warren back in March

The Department of Justice announced Thursday evening that two people have been indicted in connection with the fatal shooting of a US postal worker on March 2 in Warren.

According to federal court records, a grand jury indicted 24-year-old Kaprise Sledge and 44-year-old Thomas Sledge on one count of murder of an officer and employee of the United States and one count of use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The two face a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted, the DOJ said.

Warren police officers found the postal worker, 33-year-old Jonte Davis, in his delivery vehicle in the 600 block of Olive Avenue after responding to a shots fired call.

The officers administered first aid until EMS arrived. Davis was transported to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

Warren police called the shooting a "targeted attack."

