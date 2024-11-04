2 indicted for street takeovers in Cleveland

A 23-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were indicted for their involvement in seven different street takeovers in Cleveland, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor, Michael C. O’Malley.

Ashlyn Rogers has been charged with aggravated riot, disrupting public service and possessing criminal tools for orchestrating and participating in the seven different street takeovers on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 in Cleveland, O'Malley said.

Tyrique Loury was charged with the following charges for his involvement in the same street takeovers:



Eight counts of aggravated riot

Four counts of riot

Three counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer

Two counts of obstructing official business

Three counts of disrupting public service

One count of possessing criminal tools

Two counts of tampering with evidence

Jordan McDonald, 25, who was arraigned in October, also faces the same charges as Loury.

O'Malley said that Rogers had posted about multiple street takeovers in Cleveland to her Instagram accounts. She provided various instructions to participants and continuously included new locations to attend.

Some of those locations included West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue, East 105th Street and Martin Luther King Jr Drive and East 55th Street and Woodland Avenue.

“Ashlyn Rogers from Port Clinton, Ohio, was the leader in the planning and execution of the September takeovers in Cleveland,” O’Malley said. “Ashlyn will soon realize she should have stayed in Port Clinton that night. She will be held accountable.”