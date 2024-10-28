Man responsible for role in street takeovers to appear in court

CLEVELAND — The first man indicted for participating in those wild street takeovers we've been telling you about will be arraigned in court Monday morning.

The South Euclid man faces more than a dozen charges for his involvement in multiple street takeovers throughout September.

Jordan McDonald, 25, will be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. at the Justice Center.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said McDonald is responsible for participating in seven different street takeovers throughout Cleveland in just two days.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office outlines McDonald’s nights of havoc, which started on Sep. 28 at East 55th Street and Woodland Avenue.

‘These are felony crimes’ Cleveland police investigating dangerous car meets

Then continued to Lee Road and Miles Avenue to East 105th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive where investigators said fireworks were being set off and gasoline was being poured on the highway.

The same behavior continued, with hundreds following along the next night on Sept. 29, spanning multiple Cleveland intersections.

“We're looking at all levels of prosecution, everything from the major crimes, minor things for those who are just observers or the more passive role, but they were still an active participant in these takeovers," said Chief Annie Todd, Cleveland Police Department.

Cleveland police found McDonald’s gray 2023 Dodge Charger from the videos of the burnouts and donuts in all seven incidents. Afterward, investigators said McDonald threw away his license plate, made physical altercations with his car, and deleted his social media accounts. He was arrested on October 15. McDonald faces 23 counts, including aggravated riot, but police say more arrests are coming.