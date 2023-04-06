2 indicted with involuntary manslaughter, endangering children after 7-year-old boy fatally shoots himself

The two people charged in connection with a 7-year-old boy who died in Cleveland in March from a self-inflicted gunshot wound have been formally indicted in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Bryan Irby, 28 and Chartika Mock, 27, have both been indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and endangering children, a third-degree felony.

The indictment alleges that Irby and Mock caused the death of the 7-year-old and recklessly created a substantial risk to the health or safety of the boy by violating a duty of care, protection or support.

The shooting happened on March 11 in the 3100 block of West 30th St., Cleveland.

Court records state the child "became in possession of a firearm and shot himself while in the care" of the two defendants.

“This is an avoidable tragedy. It cannot be said enough - if you are a gun owner, make sure your gun is stored safely,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “Whether that be in a safe or lock box, please make sure your gun is stored in a safe location with the safety on and away from children.”

Irby and Mock are set to be arraigned on April 20, according to court records.

