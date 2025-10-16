Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 injured after car fire on I-90 WB, semi truck flips on I-90 EB in separate accident

I-90 car fire
Ohio Department of Transportation
A car was on fire on I-90 westbound Thursday afternoon.
I-90 car fire
Two people were taken to the hospital after a car fire on Interstate 90 westbound, and a semi truck flipped on I-90 eastbound in a separate accident Thursday afternoon, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

One person who was taken to the hospital was a 42-year-old man. The department said the man was in stable condition. The other person's condition is unknown.

I-90 was closed but has since reopened, according to CFD.

Fire crews are still blocking some lanes on I-90 east, the department said.

Both accidents happened within the same hour.

