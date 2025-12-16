2 injured after train in Canton strikes SUV, pushes it along tracks quarter of a mile

Canton firefighters responded to a crash involving an SUV and a train early Tuesday morning that left two people injured.

It happened around 1:35 a.m. at the railroad crossing near 3rd Street NE and Rowland Avenue NE.

According to the Canton Fire Department, the train was traveling around 28 mph when it struck the SUV at the crossing. The conductor told firefighters on scene that the train pushed the SUV about a quarter of a mile before stopping.

The driver exited the vehicle before firefighters and EMS arrived, the department said. However, the passenger was unconscious and trapped in the vehicle until being extricated by firefighters.

The driver was transported to Aultman Hospital for treatment of minor injuries; the passenger was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to the fire department.

No further information was released.