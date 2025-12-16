Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
8  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 injured after train in Canton strikes SUV, pushes it along tracks quarter of a mile

Car vs train accident
Car vs train accident
Poster image.jpg
Posted

Canton firefighters responded to a crash involving an SUV and a train early Tuesday morning that left two people injured.

It happened around 1:35 a.m. at the railroad crossing near 3rd Street NE and Rowland Avenue NE.

According to the Canton Fire Department, the train was traveling around 28 mph when it struck the SUV at the crossing. The conductor told firefighters on scene that the train pushed the SUV about a quarter of a mile before stopping.

The driver exited the vehicle before firefighters and EMS arrived, the department said. However, the passenger was unconscious and trapped in the vehicle until being extricated by firefighters.

The driver was transported to Aultman Hospital for treatment of minor injuries; the passenger was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to the fire department.

No further information was released.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.