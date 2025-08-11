2 injured in Cleveland apartment fire

Two people were injured after an apartment caught fire in Cleveland Sunday afternoon, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

The department said the fire happened on Dennison Avenue with five people and two pets in the home at the time.

All of the people in the home and the two pets were able to make it out of the house, according to Cleveland Fire.

Two women were taken to the hospital, and one child was treated at the scene, Cleveland Fire said.

Fire officials said the Red Cross is responding to help those impacted by the fire.

It is unknown how much damage was caused to the building.