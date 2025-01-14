Watch Now
2 men found shot to death inside KIA Soul, CPD investigating

Our Overnight Newstracker followed Cleveland police and EMS as they shut down the area of Warner Road and Jeffries Avenue
Cleveland police are investigating after two men were found shot to death inside a car in the South Broadway neighborhood.
CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after two men were found shot to death inside a car in the South Broadway neighborhood.

Our Overnight News Tracker followed Cleveland police and EMS as they closed the area of Warner Road and Jeffries Avenue.

They were called to the neighborhood just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

As medics and police moved in, they found a KIA Soul pinned up against a telephone pole.

Inside the vehicle—emergency responders found two men shot to death.

It's unclear how many times they were shot and where the initial incident occurred.

A News 5 crew on scene reports that no visible shell casings or evidence markers were in the area. No additional victims were transported from the scene.

At last check, there have been no arrests in this case.

If you have any information, call Cleveland police.

