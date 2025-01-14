2 men found shot to death inside KIA Soul, CPD investigating

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after two men were found shot to death inside a car in the South Broadway neighborhood.

Our Overnight News Tracker followed Cleveland police and EMS as they closed the area of Warner Road and Jeffries Avenue.

Cleveland police working a crime scene along Warner near Jeffries. EMS tells us two DOA males on scene. SUV into a pole here with slight damage. No casings that I can see on scene. Radio had it as a shooting. Working to learn more. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/hcPf99w6xq — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) January 14, 2025

They were called to the neighborhood just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

As medics and police moved in, they found a KIA Soul pinned up against a telephone pole.

Inside the vehicle—emergency responders found two men shot to death.

It's unclear how many times they were shot and where the initial incident occurred.

A News 5 crew on scene reports that no visible shell casings or evidence markers were in the area. No additional victims were transported from the scene.

At last check, there have been no arrests in this case.

If you have any information, call Cleveland police.

Stay with News 5 and watch Good Morning Cleveland for the breaking developments.