2 men who pled guilty in street takeovers sentenced to 1 year in prison

Two men who pled guilty to felony counts of aggravated riot and inducing panic as well as a misdemeanor count of arson for their roles in a Cleveland street takeover were each sentenced to one year in prison.

John Dietrich and Gauge Franklin drove from Barberton to Cleveland for the takeover at West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue intersection last September.

Dietrich was the second person arrested in the street takeovers.

Their defense attorney said the two were car enthusiasts who learned about the takeover plans on social media and came to Cleveland to watch. Franklin drove and a juvenile who tagged along with them poured gasoline in the intersection. Dietrich set the gasoline trail on fire.

Judge John Russo of the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas described their actions as intentional.

Along with the one year sentence, the two also have to pay $39,000 to the City of Cleveland for the damage caused and will go on an arson registry for the next 10 years.

The Cleveland Division of Police cracked down on the street takeovers.

In November, Cleveland City Council passed legislation to stop the takeovers from happening.

