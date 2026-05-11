2 Mentor-on-the-Lake gaming businesses shut down after police suspected illegal gambling

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio — Mentor-on-the-Lake Police and the Ohio Casino Control Commission executed search warrants late last month at two Mentor-on-the-Lake businesses, Gamers Hub and The Zone.

Police said they disabled roughly 80 machines and seized cash.

"Doors have been locked and lights off," said Chief John Forsythe, Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department.

Bart Loos had visited the businesses before and was surprised to learn they had been shut down.

"When I visited, I would win money, I would lose some money, but everybody seemed to have a good time," Loos said.

Authorities say the businesses marketed themselves as amusement centers or internet cafes offering games of skill, such as those found at carnivals or amusement parks, where prizes cannot total more than $10. But officials say that is not what was happening inside.

Instead, according to police, the Ohio Casino Control Commission developed sufficient evidence indicating the alleged commission of criminal offenses, including Operation of an Illegal Casino and Operating a Gambling House.

“No one was arrested the day we executed search warrants, but criminal charges are pending,” said Forsythe.

This is the second time in two years that Mentor-on-the-Lake police have executed search warrants at local gaming businesses.

And in 2021, a News 5 investigative producer went inside some of these types of establishments across the area, including Mentor-on-the-Lake. We found rows of people playing games on computer terminals that looked like slot machines at a casino.

Now, Mentor-on-the-Lake is not taking any chances.

“We're working with city council and the law director to make sure that they can't open these types of businesses anymore," Forsythe said.

Other options under discussion include nuisance abatement and changes to local ordinances.