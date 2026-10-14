$2 million bond set for man accused of deadly Cleveland AutoZone shooting

CLEVELAND — The man accused of killing an auto parts store employee during a robbery is being held on a two-million-dollar bond.

The suspect, 31-year-old Tralaun Barlow, was arraigned on aggravated murder charges Wednesday at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

He’s accused of fatally shooting 61-year-old Adam Caraballo at the AutoZone on Puritas Avenue where Caraballo worked.

Caraballo was a husband, father and grandfather originally from Puerto Rico. According to his obituary, Caraballo enjoyed 80s music, watching crime TV and trucks.

Barlow’s Cuyahoga County jail history records date back to 2017, with drug, receiving stolen property, resisting, and gun charges.

Barlow is currently on probation in Lorain County in a separate gun case.

Prosecutors asked for a $1 million bond; however, the judge doubled the amount.

“Your Honor, there are at least six additional victims that were in the area,” the prosecutor said.

AutoZone Homicide

A new timeline released by Cleveland police shows how detectives made the connection between the AutoZone killing and a gas station robbery in Lakewood hours earlier.

At 8:54 a.m. Sunday, six hours before the AutoZone deadly shooting and robbery, Lakewood police were investigating a robbery at a Speedway on Warren Road.

At 3 p.m., Cleveland police got a call about a man shot at AutoZone, and when officers got there, they found Caraballo with several gunshot wounds.

Caraballo died an hour later at the hospital.

Police say Barlow went into the store with a gun and demanded money. According to police statements, Caraballo tried to step in, Barlow hit him with a gun and opened fire. Barlow then demanded money and stole a cell phone from another employee.

After looking at surveillance video, detectives tracked the license plate through the Flock License Plate Reader system and got a hit in Lakewood. The two police agencies connected the car and the suspect to the Speedway robbery. Police say Barlow wore the same clothes in both crimes.

By 9 p.m., detectives were working with Akron police after license plate readers flagged the car near their city.

At 9:30 p.m., Akron police arrested Barlow during a traffic stop. Cleveland police say a gun was recovered from the vehicle.

Cleveland police also say they arrested 22-year-old Aniya Fantroy, who is accused of giving false information during the murder investigation. She was also arraigned on the felony charge Wednesday and given a $75,000 bond.

“Our hearts go out to his family. These particular cases are always difficult when someone that’s, you know, possibly working to provide for their family,” Cleveland Police Sgt. Freddy Diaz said Monday.

Barlow is expected back in court on October 21 for a preliminary hearing.

Funeral services for Caraballo will be held Sunday, Oct. 25, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Slone & Co. Life Celebration Center, 3556 W. 130th St., in Cleveland.

Family and friends are welcome to attend.