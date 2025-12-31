Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 Ohio Republicans introduce bill to rename part of I-70 as 'President Donald Trump Freedom Highway'

The 2-mile stretch of road that would be renamed is located in Franklin County
Donald Trump
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Donald Trump
Posted
and last updated

A new bill, if approved, seeks to rename a two-mile stretch of I-70 in Franklin County in honor of Donald Trump.

The bill, co-sponsored by State Reps D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron) and Jeff LaRe (R–Violet Township), would rename the stretch of I-70 from mile marker 98 to mile marker 100 as "President Donald Trump Freedom Highway."

If approved, the bill would direct the Ohio Department of Transportation to "construct suitable markers along the highway indicating its name."

The bill would need to be passed by the Ohio House and Senate and signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine before it takes effect.

CLICK HERE to read the bill.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.