2 Ohio Republicans introduce bill to rename part of I-70 as 'President Donald Trump Freedom Highway'

A new bill, if approved, seeks to rename a two-mile stretch of I-70 in Franklin County in honor of Donald Trump.

The bill, co-sponsored by State Reps D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron) and Jeff LaRe (R–Violet Township), would rename the stretch of I-70 from mile marker 98 to mile marker 100 as "President Donald Trump Freedom Highway."

If approved, the bill would direct the Ohio Department of Transportation to "construct suitable markers along the highway indicating its name."

The bill would need to be passed by the Ohio House and Senate and signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine before it takes effect.

CLICK HERE to read the bill.