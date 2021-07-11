2 people dead in car crash in Ravenna

RAVENNA, Ohio — A fatal crash in Ravenna left two dead and others in serious condition on Sunday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The fatal two-vehicle wreck occurred on State Route 14 in Ravenna near Lake Rockwell Road around 1:24 p.m and left SR-14 closed for three-and-a-half hours, according to authorities.

The crash involved a 2010 Dodge Caliber and a 2020 Hyundai Sante Fe. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Dodge was headed eastbound on SR-14 while the Hyundai was traveling west. The driver of the Dodge lost control around a curve and went left of center into the path of the Hyundai resulting in a collision in the westbound lane.

According to authorities, Brittany Spohn, 36, was driving the Dodge and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while a male passenger in her vehicle was transported to University Hospital Ravenna with minor injuries. Esther Smith, 81, was a passenger in the Hyundai and transported to University Hospital Ravenna and later died due to injuries sustained from the crash. The driver of the Hyundai was transported to University Hospital Ravenna with serious injuries.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation, and authorities said it is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash.

