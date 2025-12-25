2 people fatally shot in separate Cleveland shootings on Christmas Eve

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating two separate shootings that left two men dead on Christmas Eve.

The first shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 11900 block of Scottwood Avenue in the Forest Hills neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to the area for a ShotSpotter alert. When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man who had been shot. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Lakeview Road on the border of the Glenville and Forest Hills neighborhoods.

According to police, responding officers found an 18-year-old man inside a store who had been shot. Officers rendered first aid until EMS arrived and transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No further information was released regarding either shooting.