2 PM: Mansfield police to hold news conference about 1981 cold case homicide of Debbie Lee Miller

The Mansfield Police Department will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to provide new details about the 1981 cold case homicide of 18-year-old Debbie Lee Miller.

According to the Richland Source, Miller was found dead in her apartment on April 29, 1981, on West Third Street in Mansfield. She had been beaten to death by a burner grate from a gas stove.

"Authorities called it one of the most gruesome local crime scenes they had encountered," the Richland Source reported.

Fingerprints were collected from the scene and eventually matched years later to a man who had died. That person's name was never released.

As of Monday morning, police haven't provided further details about what's new in the case. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.