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2 seriously injured following car, motorcycle crash

CLEVELAND FIRE DEPARTMENT
News 5 Cleveland
The Cleveland Fire Department says the public shouldn't open fire hydrants due to a number of safety concerns including diminishing water supply that can hamper their response in an emergency.
CLEVELAND FIRE DEPARTMENT
Posted

Two people were seriously injured after a car and motorcycle crash in Cleveland Saturday evening, according to Cleveland Fire Lt. Michael Norman.

Around 7:52 p.m., the fire department responded to East 106th Street and Miles Avenue for the crash.

Norman said a 35-year-old man is in critical condition, and a 36-year-old man is in serious condition.

Both men were taken to local hospitals by EMS, according to Cleveland Police Sgt. Freddy Diaz.

Norman said East 106th Street is temporarily closed due to downed wires.

We will keep you updated.

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