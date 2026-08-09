2 seriously injured following car, motorcycle crash

Two people were seriously injured after a car and motorcycle crash in Cleveland Saturday evening, according to Cleveland Fire Lt. Michael Norman.

Around 7:52 p.m., the fire department responded to East 106th Street and Miles Avenue for the crash.

Norman said a 35-year-old man is in critical condition, and a 36-year-old man is in serious condition.

Both men were taken to local hospitals by EMS, according to Cleveland Police Sgt. Freddy Diaz.

Norman said East 106th Street is temporarily closed due to downed wires.

We will keep you updated.