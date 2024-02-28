2 teens arrested in connection to fatal Feb. 19 shooting, Akron Police say

Two teens were arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 26-year-old man on Feb. 19, according to the Akron Police Department.

On the afternoon of Feb. 19, officers responded to the 900 block of Bellevue Avenue and located the man, who was on the ground with a gunshot wound, police said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

As an investigation took place, police said they found enough evidence to link a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man to the shooting, police said.

On Monday, police located the 15-year-old at a residence in the 1000 block of Copley Road and took him into custody, authorities said. On Wednesday, they located the 18-year-old in Canton and also took him into custody.

While searching the home of the 15-year-old, police said they found more evidence connecting him to the shooting, including a handgun.

Both teens were charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery in connection to the shooting, police said.

