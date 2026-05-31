2 teens in custody; arrests lead to stolen vehicle, illegal weapons

Cleveland Police announced Saturday that the arrest of two teenagers led them to a stolen vehicle and illegal weapons.

The department said the second district's Violent Crime Reduction Team was preparing for a search warrant earlier this month when they received an alert about a stolen Durango out of Tremont.

They found the car using Flock cameras, and when officers arrived, three people ran from the police. Two of them were arrested.

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old each had a gun, and police said the weapon the 17-year-old had was stolen.

Both teenagers were charged in Cuyahoga County juvenile court.