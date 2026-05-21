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2 teens injured in shooting on Superior

Third district detectives are investigating the shooting
Barbershop shooting on Superior Avenue
Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland
Barbershop shooting on Superior Avenue
Posted

CLEVELAND — An 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were injured in a shooting that took place on the East Side of Cleveland on Thursday afternoon, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Based on preliminary information from police, officers from the third district received a call around 1:30 p.m. for shots fired in the 3000 block of Superior Avenue.

CPD said when officers arrived, they found the 18-year-old and 14-year-old were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Barbershop shooting on Superior Avenue

Police officers administered first aid until Cleveland EMS arrived on the scene and took both victims to the hospital, where they are both listed in stable condition, police said.

Cleveland Police said the third district detectives are investigating the shooting and will give more information once it is available.

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