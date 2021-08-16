2-year-old boy shot in Akron during vigil early Saturday morning

AKRON, Ohio — A toddler was hurt in a shooting in Akron over the weekend, according to the Akron Police Department.

On Saturday at 12:42 a.m., officers responded to Akron Children's Hospital for a 2-year-old who had been shot in the leg.

The boy was with a 22-year-old man, who police said was described as an acquaintance of the boy's mother, when he was struck by gunfire at or near Greenlawn Cemetery in the 2500 block of Romig Road during a "possible vigil."

The child was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and then remanded to Summit County Children's Services.

The matter remains under investigation.

