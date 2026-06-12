2026 Special Olympics Torch makes stop in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland law enforcement escorted the Flame of Hope to its destination in Cleveland on Thursday, ahead of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota.

It's the final leg of the torch run. First responders, military members and athletes all took part.

The group began in Chicago and criss-crossed the country to raise awareness for the games.

The torch run kicked off at 10 a.m. in Voinovich Park with a celebration to finish at 1 p.m. in Public Square.

"I think promoting the unity and inclusion with first responders, law enfrocement, and special olympics athletes is incredibly important so i have a huge place in my heart for it," said Bandon Long, State Director of the Ohio Law Enforcement Torch Run.

It was also a great way for Cleveland to prepare once it hosts the games in 2030.

The city was officially selected to host in September 2025 after being recommended.

It's official! The Special Olympics are coming to Cleveland

RELATED: It's official! The Special Olympics are coming to Cleveland