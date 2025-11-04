Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

21-year-old man fatally shot in Canton

Police say suspect turned himself in a day later
Canton Police
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
News 5 Cleveland.
Canton Police
Posted

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in Canton on Monday morning, according to the Canton Police Department.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers received a call about a shooting at the 3900 block of Tuscarawas Street West, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old wounded by multiple gunshots. Canton Fire medics took the victim to a local hospital, where he died shortly after, police said.

According to police, a 19-year-old suspect left the scene before officers showed up and was later arrested Tuesday morning when he turned himself in. He was charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Canton Police detectives are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information regarding he case to contact Canton Police Communications Center at 330-649-5800. The Canton Police Detective Bureau is also available at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can be sent to Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.