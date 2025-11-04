21-year-old man fatally shot in Canton

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in Canton on Monday morning, according to the Canton Police Department.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers received a call about a shooting at the 3900 block of Tuscarawas Street West, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old wounded by multiple gunshots. Canton Fire medics took the victim to a local hospital, where he died shortly after, police said.

According to police, a 19-year-old suspect left the scene before officers showed up and was later arrested Tuesday morning when he turned himself in. He was charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Canton Police detectives are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information regarding he case to contact Canton Police Communications Center at 330-649-5800. The Canton Police Detective Bureau is also available at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can be sent to Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers.