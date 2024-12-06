21-year-old man found shot to death in Akron home

The Akron Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night in the 50 block of Colonial Hills Drive.
According to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office, officers responded to the home just before 7 p.m. and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot lying on the kitchen floor. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man's name hasn't been released.
No further information was provided.
