21-year-old man found shot to death in Akron home

The Akron Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night in the 50 block of Colonial Hills Drive.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office, officers responded to the home just before 7 p.m. and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot lying on the kitchen floor. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name hasn't been released.

No further information was provided.

