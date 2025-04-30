24-year-old man gets at least 30 years in prison for stealing Amazon van involved in fatal crash

CLEVELAND — A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to 30 to 30.5 years in prison for stealing an Amazon van that crashed and killed a man, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

On Dec. 6, 2023, authorities say Jalen Jackson approached a 55-year-old Amazon worker with a gun in Cleveland Heights. Jackson told the man to get on the ground, and if he moved, he would “blow his f----- brains out,” the prosecutor's office said.

Jackson then got into the van and fled the scene; the Amazon worker called Cleveland Heights Police, who responded to the scene, the prosecutor's office said.

Cleveland Heights Police saw Jackson driving the van and attempted a traffic stop, but Jackson continued to flee at varying speeds of 60 mph to 100 mph, according to the prosecutor.

During the pursuit, Jackson fired shots at the officers and then entered I-90 West, driving into oncoming traffic, the prosecutor's office said. Jackson hit a vehicle head-on and attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended.

Watch the arrest:

Wrong-way, deadly crash on I-90 involved stolen Amazon van

RELATED: Wrong-way, deadly crash on I-90 involved stolen Amazon van

The vehicle that was hit head-on was driven by 70-year-old doctor Curtis Birchall, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the prosecutor's office said.

In late March, Jackson pleaded guilty to the following charges:



One count of involuntary manslaughter

One count of aggravated robbery

One count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises

One count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer

One count of having weapons while under disability

RELATED: 24-year-old pleads guilty for stealing Amazon van, killing doctor in wrong-way crash in 2023

He also pleaded guilty in two unrelated cases, the prosecutor's office said.

“Jalen Jackson was given multiple opportunities to rehabilitate himself and each time he failed. Cuyahoga County is a safer place with him spending the next 35 years behind bars,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “My prayers remain with Dr. Birchall’s family.”