$25,000 in property stolen from woman's Public Storage unit, 2 men wanted

AKRON, Ohio. — A woman said she’s fed up with Public Storage after she said her property was stolen out of her unit.

“Something must be done. Someone must be held accountable,” said Takila Nuss.

$25,000 worth of equipment and personal belongings is missing from Takila Nuss’ Public Storage unit on West Waterloo Road in Akron.

Even some of Nuss’ daughter’s things were taken too.

“Something has to give. I’m tired of just accepting what’s coming at me when all I do is help people, help the community and give,” said Nuss.

Nuss told News 5 she recently started using the storage facility after she had to move her business, Essential Dipped Delights, out of The Northside Marketplace because of a closure News 5 told you about in July due to financial challenges.

READ MORE: Northside Marketplace in Akron closing July 31

“That was my livelihood, and that was how I took care of my children, how I took care of my family and that is why we’re here today because I had to close my shop and put everything in storage,” said Nuss.

While Nuss looked for a new home for her fresh gourmet dessert shop, she said she didn’t expect her things would be taken from her.

“Three of my refrigerators were taken, and that’s just a few big items, so it definitely discourages me a lot,” said Nuss.

When we reached out to Akron Police and Lt. Michael Murphy, we found that since July 2026, there have been four reports of breaking and entering and one report of property damage and vandalism at that location.

There has even been a report of a sexual assault and a report of an assault.

“I have gotten many messages from people that’s saying this has happened to them as well,” said Nuss.

“It’s concerning and frustrating for people in the community that use this storage facility to see repeated crimes of theft and other breaking and entering and those types of incidents occurring here; it’s concerning,” said Murphy.

As far as Nuss’ case, Murphy said they were able to use flock cameras to identify the vehicles that were involved.

Now, they’re looking for two suspects, 44-year-old Johnathan Varner and 31-year-old Joseph Rinehart, who are wanted for breaking and entering and theft.

“We’re in the process of trying to apprehend those individuals now and see if we can also recover the property,” said Murphy.

We reached out to Public Storage about the incidents, and so far, they have not responded.

In the meantime, Nuss calls on Public Storage to fix the gate and add extra security.