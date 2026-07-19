Northside Marketplace in Akron closing July 31

AKRON, Ohio — Northside Marketplace in Akron is closing July 31, leaving 140 vendors — including small business owners and artisans — scrambling after leaders announced the decision on social media, citing financial realities that can no longer support the space.

Carolyn Clay, owner of Planners Place, a soul food restaurant inside the marketplace, said the news came without warning.

"We were hit kind of out of nowhere," Clay said.

Clay said vendors are still looking for answers following the announcement.

"We need more information," Clay said.

The closure comes months after some vendors pulled their products from the marketplace, who said it’s because they are not being paid for their sales. Brent Wesley, owner of Akron Honey, said he moved out of his store two months ago after repeated attempts to get paid and reach marketplace leadership went unanswered.

"We weren't getting paid, and we weren't being responded to, so we had been gone," Wesley said.

Wesley said the abrupt decision hit hardest for vendors who depend on the marketplace to make a living.

"They depend on that place to be open to feed their family,” Wesley said.

The loss has also been felt by customers who rely on the marketplace to support local businesses.

"I try to only support small businesses, and for a hub in Akron to shut down, it's like, what are we doing here? Come on, Akron, get out here, we need to support these people and uplifting our small businesses," shopper Jessica Stillwagon said.

For vendors, Northside Marketplace was more than a place to sell goods — it was a space to test concepts and build connections within the Akron community. Wesley said what made the marketplace special will not be easy to recreate.

"It takes years to build that up again in that type of environment. It's a unique blend of characteristics that the marketplace had. That will just be gone," Wesley said.

Marketplace leaders are asking the community to support vendors and give them a proper send-off before the doors close. Some customers, however, are holding out hope.

"I think that maybe it's an opportunity for us to come together and maybe try to salvage this hub and maybe invest more into it," shopper Christy Sotres said.

On social media, Northside Marketplace said it is "encouraged that many of our makers and artisans may have the opportunity to continue their journeys at the Mercantile, a new locally focused marketplace opening this September at Cascade Plaza in downtown Akron."

Wesley said the announcement points to a path forward for displaced vendors.

"I see that there's a funnel of all of us going there. So, I guess when it comes to is that it? The spirit hasn't died," Wesley said.

I reached out to Northside Marketplace for an interview and have not yet heard back.

Read the full letter sent to vendors below: