26-year-old man facing federal charges for driving stolen vehicle through Cleveland Hopkins airfield gate

CLEVELAND — A Brunswick man who drove a stolen car through an airfield gate at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and then ran onto the airfield has been charged in federal court via criminal complaint.

According to Northern District of Ohio court records, the man is charged with entering aircraft or airport area in violation of security requirements, carjacking and destruction of aircraft or aircraft facilities.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving. The incident caused Hopkins to delay or divert thousands of passengers while authorities responded.

According to Cleveland Police, the man allegedly stole a Volkswagen Tiguan in Fairview Park from a parking lot before driving it to the airport. The Volkswagen's driver had the vehicle parked with the door open and running while they looked for a lost pet.

The Brunswick man approached the SUV, got in and started to drive away, but the vehicle owner jumped through the front passenger window only to be ejected when the vehicle accelerated, authorities said. The vehicle owner sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident after they were dragged around 150 feet.

During his arrest, the man told police he was a "veteran from overseas" and "wanted to make a statement for those who do not have a voice in society," court records state. He also told police he wanted his children to have a "good Thanksgiving and needed the vehicle to do so" in order to visit family members in Alabama.

