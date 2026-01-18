Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

26-year-old man in custody following alleged sex offense against juvenile

Medina Township Police are continuing to collect evidence and are working to determine if there are more victims
Medina County.png
Google Maps
Medina County.
Medina County.png
Posted

A 26-year-old man is in custody following sex offense allegations against a juvenile, according to Medina Township Police.

The department said the incident happened Jan. 8 at the Walmart on Pearl Road in Medina Township.

Police said the suspect allegedly used a cell phone to record images of the juvenile from an adjacent restroom stall and to make inappropriate sexual advances.

After an investigation, police said they arrested the 26-year-old on Friday, charging him with illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and voyeurism.

According to Medina Township Police, they are continuing to collect evidence and are working to determine if there are more victims.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.