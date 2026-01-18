26-year-old man in custody following alleged sex offense against juvenile

A 26-year-old man is in custody following sex offense allegations against a juvenile, according to Medina Township Police.

The department said the incident happened Jan. 8 at the Walmart on Pearl Road in Medina Township.

Police said the suspect allegedly used a cell phone to record images of the juvenile from an adjacent restroom stall and to make inappropriate sexual advances.

After an investigation, police said they arrested the 26-year-old on Friday, charging him with illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and voyeurism.

According to Medina Township Police, they are continuing to collect evidence and are working to determine if there are more victims.