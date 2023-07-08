Verizon employee in custody after shooting at a customer following a dispute in Northfield Center Township

A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after shooting at a customer following a dispute between the man and the customer, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Department.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to a business in the 8200 block of Golden Link Boulevard in Northfield Center Township for reports of shots being fired, according to officials.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies determined there was a dispute between the 27-year-old, who is employed at the business and a customer. During the dispute, the employee fired two rounds at the customer before fleeing on foot.

News 5 crews on the scene confirm the incident happened at the Verizon store in The Crossings at Golden Link.

No one was hit by the rounds; however, one of the rounds exited the business and hit a car at a car dealership across the street from the business, officials said.

According to officials, the 27-year-old employee was arrested shortly after deputies arrived at the scene without incident. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene.

