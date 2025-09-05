27-year-old man charged with abduction for allegedly grabbing teen waiting for school bus

A 27-year-old man in Strongsville is behind bars after police say he grabbed a 15-year-old girl waiting for her school bus Friday morning.

According to the Strongsville Police Department, officers responded to Fair Road around 6:40 a.m. after the teen said that she was approached and grabbed by the man.

Police said the girl pulled away from the man and went back inside her house, and the man left the scene, police said. Officers tracked the man down at another home about a quarter mile away from the girl's house.

The man is being held at the Strongsville Police Department and has been charged with abduction.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Zaki Hazou at 44-580-3255.