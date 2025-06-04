28-year-old arrested for alleged involvement in March homicide

The U.S. Marshals and Bedford Heights Police arrested a 28-year-old man on Tuesday in connection with a homicide that occurred in March.

On March 7, 31-year-old Clarence Houston was found inside a vehicle on Northfield Road near Rockside Road with a gunshot wound, police said. Houston was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

31-year-old man dead after shooting in Bedford

The 28-year-old man was identified as being involved in the shooting, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, police said.

On Wednesday, the man, who was wanted for aggravated murder, was located at an apartment in the 5900 block of Bear Creek Drive and was apprehended, police said.

“Today’s arrest is another example of the outstanding partnerships in northern Ohio between our fugitive task force and local police departments. At a moment’s notice, the Bedford Heights Police Department deployed officers, including a K9, to assist our task force during the arrest of this violent fugitive,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.