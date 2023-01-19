28-year-old Perry man indicted on Jan. 6 felony charges

PERRY, Ohio — A 28-year-old Perry man has been indicted on five felony charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Ryan Swoope was indicted for assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

Additionally, he was charged with the following misdemeanors:

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building or grounds

Engaging in an act of violence in the Capitol grounds

Parading, demonstrating and picketing in a Capitol Building or grounds

He was charged in December 2022 for his involvement.

A 29-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from Perry, are also facing misdemeanor charges. According to the news release, on Jan. 6, 2021, the group entered the Capitol grounds illegally around 3:08 p.m. through the Senate Wing Door. The three left the Capitol after nine minutes inside.

Swoope allegedly joined rioters outside the north door of the Capitol, where a crowd overcame a police line attempting to secure the building and area, the release said.

Officers were forced to fall back into the Capitol Building. Swoope allegedly sprayed a chemical irritant into an open door and the direction of officers, constituting an assault on a sergeant, the release said.

Swoope was identified in November 2021 by a family member who called the FBI.

