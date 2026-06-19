28-year-old woman dies in Ohio Turnpike crash; 3 children injured

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Milan Post is investigating a fatal car crash that occurred on the Ohio Turnpike in Lorain County Friday afternoon.

According to OSHP, a preliminary investigation revealed the crash happened when a Toyota RAV4 driven by a 28-year-old woman was traveling eastbound and drove off the right side of the road. It then struck a guardrail and overturned.

OSHP said the woman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died from her injuries on scene.

Three children, ages 8, 7 and 4, were in the car and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to the University of Elyria Hospital by LifeCare, OSHP said.

The highway was closed for three hours in the afternoon but has since reopened.