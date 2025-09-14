3 children injured after car crash on I-490 West at I-90

CLEVELAND — Three children were injured after a car crash on Interstate 490 West at Interstate 90 Saturday night, according to Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman.

Norman said two cars were involved in the accident.

The children, ages 4, 6 and 8, were taken to Metro Hospital in stable condition, according to Norman.

News 5 crews were on scene and could see backed-up traffic on the interstate.

We are working to learn more information.