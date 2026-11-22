PARMA, Ohio — As Parma police continue to investigate a deadly baby shower that ended with three people dead and one injured, the department is starting to connect the dots as to who the victims are and their relationships.

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Police: Three dead, one injured after shooting during baby shower on Ridge Road

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, the victims have been identified as 45-year-old Jayson Townsend and 17-year-old Leasia England.

Parma police spokesperson Scott Traxler confirmed Townsend was the soon-to-be mother's father.

The 19-year-old who also died from his injuries has now been identified as Daviontae Pate, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

Traxler said Pate was the father of the baby the shower was for.

Parma police say Pate fired shots.

A 39-year-old woman was injured and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Her identity has not been released yet.

Parma police had not determined the relationship of the 17-year-old or the 39-year-old to the others involved as of Sunday, according to Traxler.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to police.

The 29-year-old's identity had not been revealed as of Sunday night, but Traxler said his last name is Townsend, pointing to a possible relation with the 45-year-old victim.

Police say the shooting happened at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday at Pandora's Magical Events Venue.

More information is expected to be released Monday morning, including the suspect's identity and the charges he will face, per Traxler.